Kid Cudi Wears Unreleased Yeezy Boosts on ‘The Tonight Show’

Kid Cudi performs at the 2016 Lollapalooza Music Festival. AP Photo

The upcoming “White/Black” (aka “Zebra”) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but that didn’t stop recording artist Kid Cudi from performing in the kicks during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday.

Taking to the stage to perform the song “Kitchen” from 2016’s “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’,” Kid Cudi paired the unreleased Kanye West design with a vintage T-shirt, zip-up jacket and straight-leg jeans.

The “White/Black” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a patterned Primeknit upper with red “SPLY-350” branding. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

According to The Yeezy Mafia, the “White/Black” Yeezy Boosts worn by Kid Cudi are slated for a Feb. 25 release with less availability than previous 350 V2 colorways.

Kid Cudi was a member of Kanye West’s GOOD Music, Inc. record label from 2008 to 2013. Since then, the pair have had a volatile relationship with a number of highly publicized incidents, but it appears they’ve made amends. West tweeted in December that “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'” was “superinspiring.”

In addition to the upcoming “White/Black” style, there’s also a Yeezy Boost 350 V2 being released this weekend. The “Core Black/Red” colorway launches on Feb. 11 in both adult and infant sizing.

Watch Kid Cudi’s “Kitchen” performance here.

The “White/Black” Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s full-length Boost cushioning is housed by a translucent rubber outsole. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

