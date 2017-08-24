A Sneaker Store Just Opened in a Former New York City Theater Where Music Icons Once Performed

The massive KicksUSA mural in Spanish Harlem, NYC, painted by Madsteez. KicksUSA

Sneaker fans will be happy with how a defunct New York City theater has been resurrected.

Open now in the former Eagle Theater, which once featured performances from music icons Celia “Queen of Salsa” Cruz and Tito Puente, is the newest KicksUSA storefront. The store, located in the heart of Spanish Harlem, is the first New York door for the Philadelphia-based retailer.

“New York is my hometown; it almost feels like homecoming. I am so excited about the opportunity to be able to connect with people, as well as engaging with the community and school, through such a landmark space,” CEO John Lee said in a statement.

The store, located at 1852 Third Ave., brings the total number of KicksUSA locations to 50.

To introduce the store to the community, company hired famed artist Mark Paul Deren — better known as Madsteez — to paint a massive mural that takes over the facade of the building. Deren’s piece, which he said on Instagramtook took four days to complete, boasts several depictions of iconic sneakers, including an Air Jordan 1, a Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and an Adidas Superstar.

Although the store has been open for five days, it will celebrate its grand opening Aug. 25-27, with events including a rap showcase, raffles, giveaways and surprise appearances from special guests.

Want more?

Here’s How You Can Buy the Air Jordan 1 Roger Federer Wore to His Kith NYC Popup Shop and Gallery

Converse Film Shows Why the Chuck Taylor Is Forever a Youth Culture Staple

How 3 Brothers From the Bronx Turned a Sneaker Resale Hustle Into Top Gigs at Adidas and Jimmy Jazz