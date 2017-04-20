Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sold-Out Alexander Wang x Adidas Boost Sneakers on Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian is seen at Los Angeles International Airport. AP Images

Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat today to show off a new shoe arrival — but it wasn’t a pair of designer heels or one of brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy kicks like you may be expecting.

Instead, it was one of designer Alexander Wang’s newest sneaker collaborations with Adidas Originals, the AW Bball. The shoes feature a basketball-inspired upper that mixes materials such as suede and leather and a sock-like ankle collar. At the bottom, they’re cushioned with a chunky Boost midsole and include gum rubber details on the outsole.

Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat story. Snapchat: khloekardashian

The Alexander Wang x Adidas AW Bball shoes debuted April 1 in the black style pictured here and another white-based look. Both colors sold out quickly at most retailers, but can be found now on sites like eBay.

The Alexander Wang x Adidas AW Bball in black. Adidas

Alexander Wang x Adidas AW Bball, from $225; ebay.com

For a closer look at the latest drop from Alexander Wang x Adidas, which includes skate and running-inspired sneakers and apparel, click here.

AW Bball featuring a tri-colour outsole and ultra responsive BOOST. Available April 1st. #adidasOriginalsxAW pic.twitter.com/hLX2yu4hdR — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) March 29, 2017

