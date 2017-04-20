Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sold-Out Alexander Wang x Adidas Boost Sneakers on Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat today to show off a new shoe arrival — but it wasn’t a pair of designer heels or one of brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy kicks like you may be expecting.
Instead, it was one of designer Alexander Wang’s newest sneaker collaborations with Adidas Originals, the AW Bball. The shoes feature a basketball-inspired upper that mixes materials such as suede and leather and a sock-like ankle collar. At the bottom, they’re cushioned with a chunky Boost midsole and include gum rubber details on the outsole.
The Alexander Wang x Adidas AW Bball shoes debuted April 1 in the black style pictured here and another white-based look. Both colors sold out quickly at most retailers, but can be found now on sites like eBay.
Alexander Wang x Adidas AW Bball, from $225; ebay.com
For a closer look at the latest drop from Alexander Wang x Adidas, which includes skate and running-inspired sneakers and apparel, click here.
Want more?
7 Shoes To Match Your Monochromatic Outfit
Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie Models in the Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Campaign
Alexander Wang Is Releasing More Adidas Boost Sneakers Soon
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Are Selling Their Gently Used Shoes — And Kris Is Killing It