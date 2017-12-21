Khloé Kardashian Announces Pregnancy, Shares Holiday Sneaker Gift

Khloe Kardashian arrives at LAX. Splash News

Just hours after announcing she was expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat to share the news of another new arrival: dozens of Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers, just in time for the holidays.

“Thank you Adam and Ryan!!!” Kardashian wrote, expressing her gratitude toward APL’s founders, Adam and Ryan Goldston.

The shoes included in Khloe’s holiday gift include new styles of the TechLoom Phantom and TechLoom Pro runners, along with the Ascend training shoe. Each model is offered in a variety of colors, including an especially eye-catching leopard print take on the Ascend, which retails for $275.

Since its founding in 2009, APL has experienced a quick rise in the footwear industry. Their footwear has become a favorite of the Kardashians, and the Goldston brothers made the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2016 in retail and e-commerce.

In August, the brand expanded its offerings by collaborating with activewear retailer Lululemon on a range of limited-edition sneakers that are sold exclusively at 23 Lululemon doors nationwide. “APL shares our brand values of providing a quality technical product that elevates and celebrates our guests to live a life they love,” Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of Lululemon retail, Americas, said of the collaboration.

