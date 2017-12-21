Khloé Kardashian Announces Pregnancy, Shares Holiday Sneaker Gift

Just hours after announcing she was expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat to share the news of another new arrival: dozens of Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers, just in time for the holidays.
“Thank you Adam and Ryan!!!” Kardashian wrote, expressing her gratitude toward APL’s founders, Adam and Ryan Goldston.
The shoes included in Khloe’s holiday gift include new styles of the TechLoom Phantom and TechLoom Pro runners, along with the Ascend training shoe. Each model is offered in a variety of colors, including an especially eye-catching leopard print take on the Ascend, which retails for $275.
Since its founding in 2009, APL has experienced a quick rise in the footwear industry. Their footwear has become a favorite of the Kardashians, and the Goldston brothers made the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2016 in retail and e-commerce.
In August, the brand expanded its offerings by collaborating with activewear retailer Lululemon on a range of limited-edition sneakers that are sold exclusively at 23 Lululemon doors nationwide. “APL shares our brand values of providing a quality technical product that elevates and celebrates our guests to live a life they love,” Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of Lululemon retail, Americas, said of the collaboration.
Readers can shop these and more APL styles here.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Want more?
Lululemon Steps Into Footwear With Athletic Propulsion Labs Sneakers
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Two New Looks on Instagram That Have Fans Reacting
Khloe Kardashian Flashes Baby Bump in ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween Costume