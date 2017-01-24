Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Unreleased Yeezy Boosts and Calabasas Apparel on Snapchat

While many of us are eagerly waiting for Adidas to confirm release details for Kanye West’s next Yeezy Boost, the rapper-designer’s sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian is enjoying the family perks by browsing her very own personal Calabasas x Adidas store.
“Hold on, Keeks. I’m shopping in the Calabasas store,” Kardashian said Monday night on Snapchat as she flipped through racks of Calabasas x Adidas track pants.
In the Snapchat stories, which are included below, Kardashian pans across rows of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers — many of them unreleased, and some previously unseen — and other West-designed footwear.
The brief clip includes glimpses at the “White/Black” and “Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, both of which have been rumored for an early 2017 release. In addition to those, there are Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in all-white and various tan shades, along with the trio of colorways that arrived on Nov. 23.
The Yeezy Boost 350 V2s were grouped alongside boots and the mysterious cross trainer-like sneakers worn by West earlier this month during an intruder scare at his California design studio.
Yeezy Mafia has reported that the Calabasas x Adidas track pants will be released in the spring for a retail price of $200 each, but there has been no official confirmation.
