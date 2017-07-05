Kevin Hart’s New Limited-Edition Nike Shoes Come Out Tomorrow

Kevin Hart MediaPunch/Rex Shutterstock

It’s been a little over a year since comedian Kevin Hart’s first Nike sneakers released, and although that pair is now long gone at retail, fans of the fit funnyman can get their hands on two brand new looks tomorrow.

After dropping the Free Train Instinct in 2016, Nike has readied a newer model — the Free Train Virtue cross-training shoe — for Hart this year. Set to drop in “Night” black-and-gold and “Day” gray-and-red styles, this release features the Hustle Hart branding seen on the comedian’s previous trainers.

Nike Free Train Virtue Hustle Hart “Night,” $130; nike.com

Nike Free Train Virtue Hustle Hart “Day,” $130; nike.com

More than just an exclusive shoe tied to a beloved entertainer, the Free Train Virtue Hustle Hart is a fully-equipped training shoe that can handle a range of activities including agility, cardio and other gym workouts. It features a textile upper with supportive stretch bands for stability and a Nike Free outsole for seamless motion.

The Nike Free Train Virtue Hustle Hart is scheduled for a limited-edition release tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com. Each pair retails for $130.

