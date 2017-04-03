Meet Ron ‘Boss’ Everline, the Man That Keeps Kevin Hart In Shape

Ron "Boss" Everline (right) with actor Kevin Hart in the gym. Courtesy of Nike.

Kevin Hart is America’s favorite funny man. But there’s one person who can keep his outlandish antics in check: his personal trainer, Ron “Boss” Everline.

“We put in real work; we’re about action. If Kevin wants to play, my job is to be serious and help him reach his goals,” Everline told Footwear News. “I know how to have a good time, but I’m also here to do a job.”

Everline, CEO of the multiservice fitness company Just-Train, travels full time with Hart to help keep the comedian-turned-actor in peak physical condition.

Ron “Boss” Everline (left) making sure Kevin Hart stays in shape. Courtesy of Nike

And when he’s not whipping Hart into shape — and posting videos from their workouts to Instagram — Everline is helping to promote “Move With Hart,” an effort spearheaded by the star to encourage active and healthy lifestyles. Everline confirmed that he and Hart are ramping up the fitness-focused movement for the rest of 2017.

When he’s in the gym, Everline’s preferred training sneakers are ones that can handle workouts involving significant lateral movement. “I love to do agility, a lot of side-to-side movement, especially when I’m weight lifting. I believe that in a shoe, it’s important that I have a flat base,” said the fitness guru, who typically is head-to-toe in the latest Nike gear. (No surprise there, since Hart has a sponsorship deal with the Swoosh and three signature colors of the Nike Free Train Instinct.)

Nike Free Train Instinct “Hart” in red. Courtesy of Nike.

In fact, Everline’s favorite performance style is the Nike Free Train Instinct. “I like how dynamic the shoe is, that it’s flat enough for lateral movement, and you could run comfortably up to three miles in it,” he said.

While Everline’s efforts have certainly helped Hart achieve his fitness goals, the trainer emphasized that the relationship has been mutually beneficial. “Kevin has shined a light on me by allowing me to be who I am,” he said. “People see that I make fitness fun, and no matter where you are, you need to move. He’s put a lot of eyeballs on me.”