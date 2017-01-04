Watch Kevin Hart Run Through the Desert in This New Nike Ad Series

Kevin Hart in an ad for the Apple Watch Nike+. YouTube

Nike and Kevin Hart got imaginative with their latest ads.

In a new video series released on Tuesday, the actor-comedian is seen unboxing a new Apple Watch Nike+ in October. Hart says excitedly that “running just became a lot easier.” Nike then explains that Hart disappeared a day after receiving the watch and was “discovered” by a film crew in a desert 700 miles from home.

“I’ve been living out here for months,” Hart says in the initial video. “But my spirit has been out here forever.” Hart says he started to hear a voice in his head, which jokingly refers to the watch’s wake-up call that says, “Are we running today?”

Hart in an ad for the Apple Watch Nike+. YouTube

The once clean-shaven Hart has grown a long beard and is living in a tent out in the desert, running in scorching temperatures every day. In subsequent videos in the series, he’s seen all the way through “day 99” in the desert.

The campaign is meant to encourage wearers of the Apple Watch Nike+ to always answer “yes” to the question, “Are we running today?”

Watch the first video in the series below, and check out the rest of them here.

Hart released his first training sneaker with Nike last June.

