Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Announce They’re Expecting a Baby

Nike ambassador and Hollywood funnyman Kevin Hart seized the opportunity on Mother’s Day to announce that he and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their first child together.
“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her first actual Mother’s Day.”
On her Instagram account, Parrish revealed the baby’s gender. “I am so ready for our next chapter,” the mom-to-be wrote. “It’s been an amazing experience thus far and I can’t wait for what’s to come… P.S. It’s a boy, straight chillin’ already.”
First comes love,❤️ then comes marriage,💍 then comes the harts with the baby carriage! 🤰🏽 .. all on God's Timing. 🙏🏽 I am so ready for our next chapter… Overjoyed! it's been an amazing experience thus far and I can't wait for what's to come.. thank u guys for all of your well wishes. Happy Mother-to-be Day to me! P.S. It's a boy, straight chillin' already. 😎💛
Hart is known for keeping his family close. His 2016 Nike Free Train Instinct “Hustle Hart” sneakers were produced in blue and red styles inspired by his daughter, Heaven, and son, Hendrix.
Want more?
Watch Kevin Hart Run Through the Desert in This New Nike Ad Series