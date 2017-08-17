Kevin Hart Debuts Never-Before-Seen Nike Shoes During Marathon Training

Hollywood funnyman Kevin Hart is gearing up for another marathon, and he’s doing it in a Nike running sneaker you’ve never seen before.
Hart took to Instagram yesterday to give fans a look at his training regimen in a hurdle jumping pose. Unsurprisingly, the comedian was dressed head-to-toe in Nike, which Hart has represented as an ambassador since 2015.
While the motivational image and caption are share-worthy enough on their own, it was Hart’s kicks that caught our attention. He’s laced up in a bright crimson red colorway of the Nike Zoom VaporFly 4%, the brand’s $250 runner inspired by its Breaking2 campaign, an attempt to break the two-hour marathon barrier.
Nike released the Zoom VaporFly 4% to the public in July; however, it’s already sold out from the brand’s e-commerce site. A takedown version, known as the Zoom Fly, is available now from nike.com for $150.
There’s currently no confirmation on whether the crimson Zoom VaporFly 4% worn by Hart will be released to the public.
Nike Zoom Fly, $150; nike.com
Want more?
Kevin Hart’s New Limited-Edition Nike Shoes Come Out Tomorrow
Drake Sets a Billboard Music Awards Record, Roasts Kevin Hart in Viral Instagram Post
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Announce They’re Expecting a Baby