Kevin Hart Debuts Never-Before-Seen Nike Shoes During Marathon Training

Hollywood funnyman Kevin Hart is gearing up for another marathon, and he’s doing it in a Nike running sneaker you’ve never seen before.

Hart took to Instagram yesterday to give fans a look at his training regimen in a hurdle jumping pose. Unsurprisingly, the comedian was dressed head-to-toe in Nike, which Hart has represented as an ambassador since 2015.

#MoveWithHart #HustleHart …..Im about to whoop this Marathons Ass in Nov!!! I'm focused man!!! A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

While the motivational image and caption are share-worthy enough on their own, it was Hart’s kicks that caught our attention. He’s laced up in a bright crimson red colorway of the Nike Zoom VaporFly 4%, the brand’s $250 runner inspired by its Breaking2 campaign, an attempt to break the two-hour marathon barrier.

Nike released the Zoom VaporFly 4% to the public in July; however, it’s already sold out from the brand’s e-commerce site. A takedown version, known as the Zoom Fly, is available now from nike.com for $150.

There’s currently no confirmation on whether the crimson Zoom VaporFly 4% worn by Hart will be released to the public.

Nike Zoom Fly “Ice Blue/Bright Crimson/University Red/Blue Fox” Nike

Nike Zoom Fly, $150; nike.com

