Kevin Durant Wears Unreleased Off-White x Air Jordans for Hometown NBA Championship Parade

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant holds the NBA Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Splash News

Reigning NBA Champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant brought the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy back to his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Md., yesterday and made headlines after speaking out against President Donald Trump. However, Durant’s political stance wasn’t the only statement he made: the Golden State Warriors baller also caught attention over his standout sneakers.

As Seat Pleasant celebrated its first Kevin Durant Day, the 8-time NBA All-Star paraded through the town with his newly won championship gold. Durant’s otherwise straightforward outfit of a white T-Shirt and gray jeans was highlighted by his footwear; Virgil Abloh’s unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers, complete with neon green shoelaces.

Throngs of fans crowded Durant as he returned to the streets that made him, where he famously used to train by running up and down the grueling Hunt’s Hill at the intersection of L Street and Balsamtree Drive.

Kevin Durant has arrived! Hundreds greeting him in Seat Pleasant Maryland as he joins parade w/ NBA championship trophy @ABC7News @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/eEpUZBViKb — John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) August 17, 2017

Durant was candid Thursday when asked by ESPN about a potential visit to the White House to meet the president, as many championship sports teams often do. “Nah, I won’t do that,” Durant said. “I don’t respect who’s in office right now. I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that.”

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers worn by Durant are expected to release alongside a collection of Nike and Jordan sneakers and apparel on Sept. 1.

Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant wearing the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneaker collaboration. Splash News

Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Md. Splash News

