How and When to Watch Today’s College Football Bowl Games

USC quarterback Sam Darnold. Rex Shutterstock

College football fans, there’s plenty for you to watch today. Schools sponsored by Adidas, Nike and Under Armour will compete in five bowl games, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

First is the Belk Bowl, with Nike-sponsored Wake Forest taking on Adidas-sponsored Texas A&M at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Game time is set for 1 p.m. ET and will show live on ESPN.

Following the Belk Bowl is the Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. N.C. State, an Adidas school, will take on Arizona State, also sponsored by Adidas, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson. Rex Shutterstock

At 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN is the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Here, Nike-sponsored Kentucky will take on Northwestern, an Under Armour school.

The Arizona Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network. Utah State, a Nike school, will face Under Armour-sponsored New Mexico State at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Wrapping up the Friday bowl games is the Cotton Bowl Classic, where two Nike-sponsored powerhouses will face off. USC will take on Ohio State at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The broadcast will show love on ESPN.

USC running back Ronald Jones II. Rex Shutterstock

