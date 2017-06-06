Reebok Ambassador Kendrick Lamar to Lead Stacked Voodoo Fest

Kendrick Lamar at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Reebok collaborator Kendrick Lamar, along with more than a dozen other marquee musicians, will headline the 2017 Voodo Music and Art Experience.

The festival, held annually during Halloween weekend in New Orleans, is slated to run from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

Lamar, who has been cementing his fan following this year, will headline the event, along with The Killers, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem and DJ Snake.

In late April, the hip-hop recording artist created public excitement with a surprise visit to a local Best Buy in Compton, Calif., where he grew up.

Lamar, a well-known sneaker lover, signed copies of his latest album, “Damn,” for roughly 3,000 fans who lined up to meet him.

Earlier this year, Lamar partnered with the athletic brand for the release of the Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C.

Lamar and Reebok first began working together in late 2014 — and have since produced several sought-after collaborations.

“I really [want to put] something out that represents me and continues to represent my culture. That’s something I’ve always done. I just want to continue that to the highest potential, where it’s not only benefiting me or the company but it’s benefiting the people, who are getting inspired to do something other than wear a great shoe,” Lamar told FN in a 2016 interview.

