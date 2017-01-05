Kendrick Lamar Reimagines Another Classic Reebok Sneaker

Kendrick Lamar. Courtesy of Reebok.

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar has already lent his creative prowess to several Reebok classic styles, such as the Classic Leather and the Ventilator. And as of next week, the Compton, Calif. native will have a new collab on retail shelves using a different iconic Reebok silhouette.

The Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C arrives in stores on Jan. 13, with adult sizes retailing for $109.99. The shoe will also be available in kid’s and toddler sizes, which will retail for $70 and $50, respectively.

Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C, $109.99; reebok.com

The collab can be picked up at several Reebok retail partners including Footaction, Sneaker Villa, Shiekh Shoes, Jimmy Jazz, Shoe Palace and the brand’s website, reebok.com.

For the first time adding his insight to the Club C, Lamar, according to the brand, used “his experiences from both past and present to add his unique style and message to the legacy of the classic tennis shoe.” The brand also stated that the rapper took direct inspiration from his latest album, “To Pimp a Butterfly,” and the collaboration’s look “focuses on the themes of anonymity and abstraction while also calling for unity.” The shoe’s aesthetics, Reebok said, were inspired by Lamar’s ability to create conversation around race and social injustice.

The shoe boasts a bleached denim upper with red and black accents, and is paired with a white sole.

Kendrick Lamar in his Reebok Classic Club C collab. Courtesy of Reebok.