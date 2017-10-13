Here’s a Look at Kendrick Lamar’s Nike Cortez Inspired by his ‘Damn’ Album

Kendrick Lamar at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar walked away from Reebok to join forces with Nike to promote its iconic Cortez sneaker. And now, it appears the Swoosh has given the West Coast lyricist his own iteration of the silhouette.

Images emerged today on Twitter (thanks to user @sinshouhin_com) of a Nike Cortez style for Lamar, boasting several nods to his name, record label and latest album, “Damn.”

The predominantly red sneaker boasts “K” on the left heel and “L” on the right, the word “Damn” in all caps on each tongue and “TDE” lace dubraes (the record label Lamar belongs to is Top Dawg Entertainment). To provide contrast from the red upper and sole, Nike added hits of black on the heels, midsole and Swoosh branding.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez “Damn” Twitter

A look from above the Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez “Damn.” Twitter

The heels of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez “Damn.” Twitter

Despite images of the shoe surfacing, there is no release info available at this time.

During his time with Reebok, the rapper delivered numerous must-have collabs on past celebrated styles including the Classic Leather and Club C, and also helped reinvigorate its fan-favorite Ventilator franchise.

