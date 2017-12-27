Kendrick Lamar’s First Nike Collaboration Comes Out Next Month

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez tongue tag detail. Nike

Just a week removed from his holiday performance with Rihanna, rapper Kendrick Lamar’s first official Nike collaboration is finally beginning to take shape.

Using the classic Nike Cortez shoe as its base, Lamar’s latest design features a white premium leather upper with red contrast stitching an a black nylon tongue. The “Cortez Kenny” kicks also include a reference to the rapper’s latest album, “Damn,” on the shoe’s tongue in Nike’s Futura typeface.

The Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez “Cortez Kenny” style is scheduled to be released Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the night of the 60th annual Grammy Awards. A retail price point of $100 has also been confirmed, although Nike has not yet set details on availability.

And from the looks of things, this is only the beginning of Cortez collaborations fans can expect from the brand and recording artist.

DON'T TRIP. CORTEZ KENNY A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

This month, while attending Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony, Lamar unveiled a different Cortez collaboration with Japanese embroidery and text reading “don’t trip.”

In October, a third Cortez variation surfaced in all-red with nylon and suede details.

Lamar’s previous footwear collaborations included a run with Reebok from 2014 to 2017 that included six styles on models such as the Classic Leather and Club C.

