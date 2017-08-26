Kendrick Lamar Is Now a Nike Ambassador

Kendrick Lamar at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Kendrick Lamar was nabbed by Reebok to help reintroduce its acclaimed Ventilator franchise, and also delivered several must-have collabs with the brand. But now, the rap superstar has a new label backing him: Nike.

Lamar announced via Twitter today that he is now “Team Nike.”

“Cortez. Since day one. # teamnike # TDE @nike @nikelosangeles,” the rapper wrote in a tweet this afternoon.

Kendrick Lamar posted this image wearing the Nike Cortez on Twitter on Aug. 26. Twitter

The Compton, Calif.-based artist lent his design influence to several iconic Reebok sneakers before teaming up with Nike, including the Ventilator, the Classic Leather and the Club C. Lamar often used a message of unity among gangs in his hometown in his collaborations with Reebok, such as his debut Ventilator shoe and two reimagined iterations of the Classic Leather silhouette, including his premium Red and Blue drop and a clean beige colorway.

Want more?

Kendrick Lamar Reimagines Another Classic Reebok Sneaker

Reebok Unveils Final Red and Blue Collection Collab With Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar & Reebok Demand You ‘Respect The Classic’ In New Video

Kendrick Lamar Presents Reebok’s Classic Leather Perfect Split Pack In Vintage-Inspired Polaroid Series

Is Vans the Hottest Sneaker Brand Right Now? We Asked the Experts