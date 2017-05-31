Kendall Jenner Is Now an Adidas Ambassador

Kendall Jenner in Paris on Jan. 21. Splash

Kendall Jenner has been named Adidas’ newest brand ambassador.

The 21-year-old model tweeted the news on Wednesday. This presents lots of interesting dynamics within the Kardashian/Jenner family, given that Jenner’s sister Kylie is a Puma brand ambassador and her half-sister Kim Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West famously works with Adidas on his Yeezy line.

In her video on Twitter, Jenner wears an Adidas tracksuit and black and white Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Jenner is just the latest model to join forces with an athletic brand. Her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid work with Reebok and Nike, respectively. Fellow model Karlie Kloss also works with Adidas, but on the performance side modeling Adidas by Stella McCartney in particular. It seems Jenner will focus solely on Adidas Originals, which is a natural fit given that she’s been spotted wearing the brand’s sneakers, particularly the Stan Smith, for years.

Kendall Jenner in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Splash

There’s been no word from Adidas yet, but they did respond to Jenner’s tweet with a blue heart.

💙 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) May 31, 2017

Stay tuned for more info.

