Here’s How to Buy the Kaws x Air Jordan on April 21

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Concepts

Listen up, sneakerheads and Kaws fans — the moment you’ve been waiting for is almost here.

After teasing a forthcoming online drop earlier this month, Kaws confirmed that his Air Jordan 4 collaboration will be made available via a random lottery tomorrow.

In an email from Kaws, hopeful buyers were instructed to log onto kawsone.com tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET to register for a chance to win. Winners will be notified by Monday at 12 p.m. ET and granted access to purchase the shoes.

An on-foot look at the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 Nike

Entries are open to United States residents only and are limited to one per person.

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 debuted on March 31 at select Jordan Brand retailers but was one of the most limited sneaker releases so far this year. Kaws’ online lottery is expected to be the last opportunity for fans to purchase the shoes at retail ($350).

On the aftermarket, the rare collaboration is currently fetching an average of around $1,800.

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 retails for $350. Nike

The heel of the Kaws x Air Jordan 4, featuring the artist’s signature XX logo. Nike

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is expected to see a final release from the official Kaws website. Concepts

Details on the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 toe box. Concepts

