Kaws Debuts a New Limited-Edition Air Jordan Rumored to Release Summer ‘18

Kaws x Air Jordan 4 Concepts

It looks like artist Brian “Kaws” Donnelly has yet another sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand in the works.

Kaws shared on Instagram Tuesday a look at two shoes: his “Cool Gray” Air Jordan 4 style (released in March) and a second unreleased Air Jordan 4 in all-black.

Quiet Tuesday in the studio… #KAWS #JORDAN @jumpman23 A post shared by @kaws on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Based on the image, the new sneakers share the same textured suede upper and glow-in-the-dark outsole seen on the artist’s previous Jordan design. A suede midsole, co-branded heel and leather liner also appear on both styles.

Last week, Yeezy Mafia reported that a second Kaws x Air Jordan 4 style would be released during the spring/summer ’18 season, providing a color and style code of “Black/Black” and 930155-001, respectively. Based on the information provided, it’s likely that this makeup is the same look shared by Kaws on Instagram.

March’s Kaws x Air Jordan 4 drop was one of the year’s most anticipated sneaker releases, and it’s also one of the most valuable. Pairs in new condition routinely resell for around $1,500 and can reach more than $2,000 depending on the size.

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4, released March 31. Concepts

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, from $1,275; stadiumgoods.com

