Here’s a First Look at the Air Jordan Collaboration With Artist KAWS

You may not know him by name, but chances are you’ve seen the work of Brian “KAWS” Donnelly. The artist-designer’s iconic Companion sculptures are installed at locations worldwide including art galleries, museums and universities. This year, he’ll add to his resume by collaborating with Jordan Brand.

KAWS began teasing the collaboration on Instagram in January, announcing a “fun project” with the brand for spring ’17. No further details were provided, but images of the sneakers have begun to surface on social media.

I have a fun project coming up with @jumpman23 this spring.. not sure who leaked this today but now you know.. #KAWS #JORDAN #2017 A post shared by @kaws on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

The silhouette of choice for this collab is the Air Jordan 4, which originally released in 1989. From what we can see in the latest images, the entire sneaker is covered in various textures of gray suede. The Jordan 4’s traditional netting is replaced with a hairy suede, while the rest of the upper features engraved detailing. Also of note is the sneaker’s midsole, which is wrapped in suede for the first time.

The outsole of the KAWS x Air Jordan 4 bears the most striking detail. KAWS’ signature hand graphics are printed beneath a translucent rubber sole which also boasts glow-in-the-dark capabilities.

This collaboration will be released during spring ’17, although an exact date has not been revealed.

HBD #MichaelJordan looking forward to our project coming this spring… @jumpman23 #KAWS #JORDAN #2017 A post shared by @kaws on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

