The KAWS x Air Jordan Releases March 31 — but It Won’t Be Easy to Get

A look at the KAWS x Air Jordan 4's glow-in-the-dark capabilities. Concepts

Since January, anticipation has been brewing for the collaboration between Jordan Brand and artist Brian “KAWS” Donnelly. If you’re one of the many sneakerheads (or KAWS devotees) who have been eagerly standing by for the drop, the wait is almost over.

The KAWS x Air Jordan 4 officially launches tomorrow. The collaborative sneakers will retail for $350, but their availability will be highly limited. The shoes will reportedly be available from just a handful of retailers globally, many of which are holding in-store exclusive releases and raffles.

The KAWS x Air Jordan 4 launches Friday. Nike

Nike will not be launching the Air Jordan 4 online, however a raffle was held yesterday for a chance to buy them from the brand’s NikeLab 21 Mercer door. Other retailers raffling the shoes in-store include Blends, Bodega, BSTN, Concepts, Foot Patrol, Kith, Oneness, Sivasdescalzo, Sneakersnstuff, Titolo, Trophy Room, Ubiq, Undefeated and Wish.

For those hoping to score a pair online, your options will be even more limited. Retailers holding online raffles include End and SoleFly. The collaboration is also expected to launch via the KAWS online store at an unannounced time.

If for some reason you’re doubting the significance of this collab, consider the current resell prices, which eclipse any other 2017 Air Jordan launch. According to historical data from StockX, the shoes have sold for prices ranging from $1,800 to $3,000 — and that’s just in the last few days.

In addition to the sought-after sneakers, the KAWS x Air Jordan capsule includes a satin coach’s jacket, hoodie, t-shirt and baseball cap.

The details on the KAWS x Air Jordan 4. Nike

The heel of the KAWS x Air Jordan 4, which features the artist’s signature “XX” logo. Nike

An on-foot look at the KAWS x Air Jordan 4. Nike

A model styles the apparel and sneakers from the KAWS x Air Jordan collection. Nike

