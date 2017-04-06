This Could Be Your Last Chance to Get the Kaws x Air Jordan

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Concepts

Kaws’ first-ever Air Jordan collaboration arrived Friday and as expected, it wasn’t easy to get. For those who came up empty-handed, you may want to hold off for a moment before splurging on the shoe’s current resell tag of around $2,000.

After some confusion regarding the Air Jordan 4’s availability via the official Kaws online store, the artist made an official announcement Tuesday that a release would take place through mailing list invitations.

On Sunday, Kaws addressed the collaboration’s online launch, which was first confirmed by an official press release from Jordan Brand.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments from people upset about my website not releasing the product today, but I never mentioned product would be on my site today,” Kaws wrote. “For every release on kawsone.com, I have sent a mailer the day before announcing the release and time it will go live. I wish I caught wind of this sooner so I could prevent wasted time and expectations.”

Sunday’s post was flooded with frustrations from sneakerheads — it currently has more than 1,600 comments.

Now, it looks like the online release will take place after all. To sign up for the mailing list and receive updates on the release, visit kawsone.com. The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 retails for $350.

A look at the Kaws x Air Jordan 4’s glow-in-the-dark capabilities. Concepts

An on-foot look at the Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Nike

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4 launches Friday. Nike

The heel of the Kaws x Air Jordan 4, which features the artist’s signature “XX” logo. Nike

