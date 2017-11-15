This Rare Kaws x Air Jordan Sneaker Is Expected to Come Out on Cyber Monday

A rarely seen Kaws x Air Jordan 4 colorway originally believed to be a friends-and-family exclusive is reportedly getting an official release on Cyber Monday.

After first teaming up in March, artist Brian “Kaws” Donnelly and Jordan Brand are getting together again for another collaborative sneaker that’s sure to be just as coveted as the first.

The sneaker’s black style features the same meticulously detailed suede upper as the original gray version but opts for a more subtle palette that allows the details to blend in.

Although there’s currently no confirmed date from Nike, many sources are reporting a Cyber Monday release date for the black colorway.

March’s gray Kaws x Air Jordan 4 (pictured below) can be purchased now from resell stores including Stadium Goods, with prices starting at $1,450.

The Air Jordan 4 originally debuted in 1989 and was worn by Michael Jordan during memorable career moments such as his game-winning shot to win an NBA Playoffs game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The model has since gone on to become a favorite among enthusiasts and has released in a number of styles throughout the year, including high-profile collaborations with rapper Eminem and retailer Undefeated.

Kaws x Air Jordan 4 Heritage Auctions

