How Kate Middleton & Princes William & Harry Are Participating in the London Marathon

The London Marathon draws hundreds of thousands of spectators each year, but at the event on April 23, few will be as recognizable as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.
The royal trio announced today on Instagram that they will be attending the race in support of Heads Together, the mental health campaign they helped create and the official charity of this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon. To reveal their participation, the three donned the campaign’s bright-blue headbands, which will be handed out to all 39,000 marathon runners.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will attend this year’s @londonmarathon together for the first time to support runners taking part in their mental health campaign @heads_together, which is this year’s Charity of the Year for the Marathon. All 39,000 Virgin Money London Marathon runners will be given a special Heads Together headband which they can wear on race day to be part of the national movement to end the stigma around mental health once and for all. During the week leading up to the marathon Their Royal Highnesses will attend several events in support of #TeamHeadsTogether – Heads Together wants to make this year’s marathon the ‘mental health marathon’ that gets the country talking about mental health and Their Royal Highnesses will cheer on all runners at points along the route on Marathon day!
William, Kate and Harry first launched the Heads Together campaign in April of last year to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health issues. The campaign also works to support eight charities including Place2Be, Best Beginnings and CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably).
For the 2017 marathon, a team of runners are fundraising for the charities and the campaign. At a training run for Team Heads Together in February, the royals showed off their athletic prowess in a relay race. Kate Middleton laced up for that sprint in a pair of New Balance trainers, while Prince Harry appeared to be running in casual lifestyle kicks. Advantage: Kate.
And it sounds like the Duchess will need those sneakers once again on marathon day, as the Royal Highnesses are expected to cheer for athletes on multiple spots along the route.
