How Kate Middleton & Princes William & Harry Are Participating in the London Marathon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Courtesy of The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry

The London Marathon draws hundreds of thousands of spectators each year, but at the event on April 23, few will be as recognizable as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The royal trio announced today on Instagram that they will be attending the race in support of Heads Together, the mental health campaign they helped create and the official charity of this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon. To reveal their participation, the three donned the campaign’s bright-blue headbands, which will be handed out to all 39,000 marathon runners.

William, Kate and Harry first launched the Heads Together campaign in April of last year to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health issues. The campaign also works to support eight charities including Place2Be, Best Beginnings and CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably).

For the 2017 marathon, a team of runners are fundraising for the charities and the campaign. At a training run for Team Heads Together in February, the royals showed off their athletic prowess in a relay race. Kate Middleton laced up for that sprint in a pair of New Balance trainers, while Prince Harry appeared to be running in casual lifestyle kicks. Advantage: Kate.

Kate Middleton and Prince William run in a relay race at a London Marathon training event. REX Shutterstock

And it sounds like the Duchess will need those sneakers once again on marathon day, as the Royal Highnesses are expected to cheer for athletes on multiple spots along the route.

