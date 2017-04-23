Kate Middleton’s London Marathon Sneakers Are on Sale for $38, Prince Harry Danced for a Baby in Nike

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry supported the London Marathon today — they handed out bottles of water, posed for selfies with runners and presented medals.

Their usual formal footwear of heels and lace-up dress shoes were left behind. Instead, the sports-loving trio blended in with the crowd wearing comfy sneakers.

Prince William and Prince Harry wear Nike sneakers, and Kate Middleton wears Superga at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

The Duchess of Cambridge has sported a classic pair of Superga sneakers for some casual occasions in the past, and today she made no departure from the crisp white kicks.

The Italian brand’s “Cotu” sneakers feature a low-profile silhouette on a cotton canvas upper and rubber sole.

There’s little reason to wonder why it’s among her go-to shoes; sleek design treatments such as the logo-embossed eyelets and a small branded tab near the laces make it a versatile and stylish option.

The shoes retail for $65 on Nordstrom.com, but they’re currently on sale at St. Louis-based retailer Soft Surroundings for $37.99 on Softsurroundings.com.

Prince William and Prince Harry wear Nike sneakers, and Kate Middleton wears Superga at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

Throughout the marathon, Middleton beamed as she cheered on the runners — waving a foam finger alongside her husband, Prince William, who had on green Nike sneakers in the same model as his brother, Prince Harry, who opted for a pair in black.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2017 London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

There were plenty of humorous and candid moments from the trio, including Middleton and Prince William playfully blasting their airhorns at each other, and Prince Harry amused a baby by performing a little dance number.

Prince Harry is at mile 22 cheering with one of our youngest #TeamHeadsTogether supporters! #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/aHSotZtqjW — Heads Together (@heads_together) April 23, 2017

The royals had 700 runners participating in the marathon on behalf of their charity Heads Together, a mental health services organization.

At the finishing line, Prince Harry congratulated Men’s Elite winner Daniel Wanjiru and Women’s Elite winner Mary Keitany; the Kenyan athletes triumphed in Adidas sneakers.

The sportswear brand took to Twitter to praise the runners, writing, “Remember the name. Daniel Wanjiru, London is yours.” Adidas followed the tweet with one for the women’s winner, adding, “In a class of her own. Mary Keitany creates history in London.”

Keitany set a women’s-only world record after crossing the finish line, 2:17:01, now the fastest time since the race was categorized by gender. Wanjiru won the men’s race in 2:05:56.

In a class of her own.

Mary Keitany creates history in London. #WHYIRUNLDN pic.twitter.com/lt7ngnlc9L — adidas Running (@adidasrunning) April 23, 2017

Prince Harry congratulated 2017 London Marathon Men’s Elite winner Daniel Wanjiru and Woman’s Elite winner Mary Keitany at the finishing line. REX Shutterstock.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 on Saturday, Prince William said his work with the charity has been “eye opening.”

“This issue of mental health is really brimming under the surface of public consciousness,” he said.

London Marathon Woman’s Elite winner Mary Keitany wears Adidas. REX Shutterstock.