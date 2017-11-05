Karlie Kloss Sports Adidas & Kevin Hart Reps Nike for the NYC Marathon

Karlie Kloss and Kevin Hart run the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Actor Kevin Hart and model Karlie Kloss completed their first New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Despite rainy whether conditions, both stepped out in style for the race.

The 38-year-old comedian dressed in Nike apparel, including black running sneakers, while the Victoria’s Secret model sported an entire look courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney.

Kevin Hart wearing Nike sneakers. Splash

In a promotional video posted on his Instagram, Hart said, “I feel like my life is a big checklist. I’m just knocking them out — check, check, check, check, check, check, check. I was like, ‘What if I ran a marathon?’”

He added: “26.2 miles. Don’t underestimate that ‘.2.’ Cuz you can come up on that ’26’ and that ‘.2’ can whoop your a**.”

Start gun scared the shit out of me 😂😂😂😂😂 I almost went home!!!! It's go time damn it. Click the link in my Bio!!!! #HustleHart #RunWithHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:14am PST

Following the race, Hart — who finished in 3 hours and 45 mins — shared a message with his fans on Instagram, saying that he has already set a goal to run four more marathons in the future.

26.2 Damn it….The New York Marathon is officially completed…Check this goal off of my list damn it. #HustleHart #MoveWithHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Kloss hit the streets of New York in a pair of gray knit Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost sneakers paired with the label’s Sprintweb tights and matching shorts.

Karlie Kloss wearing Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost sneakers. Splash

Shop her Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost sneakers below.

