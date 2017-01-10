Karlie Kloss Talks Fitness Goals and Training Tips

Karlie Kloss x Adidas lifestyle image. Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas has turned to Karlie Kloss to talk training tips and fitness goals. The model is a brand partner, starring in a number of ad campaigns, including the fall ’16 ad campaign for Adidas by Stella McCartney.

Kloss was interviewed by Adidas about fitness for a post in the Training Hub section of its website. Read on to find out why she prefers circuit training and what she considers a breakthrough moment in training. (For the full segment, check out Adidas.com.)

As a number of people can likely relate to, Kloss mentioned in the interview that it’s an obstacle to find time for working out.

“One of the most challenging parts about training is fitting it into my schedule. Because my time outside of work and classes is so limited, I like to have fun with my workouts. I enjoy mixing up my routine with a great upbeat playlist to keep me going,” she told Adidas.

Karlie Kloss x Adidas. Courtesy of brand. As far as a breakthrough moment in training, Kloss said: “For me, a breakthrough can be big or small. It can be trying a completely new workout, doing an extra circuit during a HIIT workout, or motivating myself to exercise at the end of a long day. It’s important to recognize the small victories as well as the big ones.”

Karlie Kloss for Adidas by Stella McCartney. Instagram/Karlie Kloss.

And for those wondering what training methods keep Kloss in stellar shape: “I love interval and circuit training because it leaves my body feeling challenged and rewarded. With my personal trainer we focus on sculpting, toning, dance cardio and HIIT. In between, I do pilates, yoga and stretching as a way to reset and refocus,” she said in the interview.

July 2016: Karlie Kloss wore head-to-toe Adidas to the gym in New York. Splash.

