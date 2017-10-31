This NBA Player Has the Spookiest Sneakers You’ve Seen for Halloween

While some NBA players were making the most of their downtime Monday by dressing up for Halloween, star Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was busy leading his team to a road win over the Miami Heat, but that didn’t stop him from making a scary sneaker statement on the court.

En route to a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double, Towns laced up a customized pair of Nike Hyperdunk 2017 sneakers created by artist @kickstradomis. The timely look was inspired by ‘Friday the 13th’ and includes blood-splattered details and depictions of the film’s frightening antagonist, Jason.

@karltowns 👀🗡🔥 Custom Jason HyperReacts i whipped up for the bro. Definitely a fun pair to add to his arsenal! @jacquardproducts @iwata_airbrush A post shared by Artist/Shoe Designer/Youtuber (@kickstradomis) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

The custom kicks had many fans buzzing, but Towns’ on-court performance was just as noteworthy. The center, who is currently playing in his third professional season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, helped Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins and his other cohorts hold off the Heat in overtime for a narrow 125-122 win.

Although Towns sneakers were a custom creation, readers can buy the standard Nike Hyperdunk 2017 now for $140.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ custom Nike Hyperdunk 2017 sneakers. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Karl-Anthony Towns AP/Rex Shutterstock

