Kanye West’s New Adidas Yeezy Sneakers Aren’t What You Were Expecting

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy sneakers released thus far can be grouped into two categories: low-top knit runner styles and suede-covered high-tops. But the rapper-designer’s footwear offerings could soon expand to new looks.

West’s personal barber (and designer in his own right) Ibn Jasper took to Instagram Wednesday to share a look at what’s said to be sneakers from the upcoming Yeezy Season 6 collection.

Conspicuously different from previous Yeezys drops, this iteration uses a mixed material upper which combines leather, suede and a heavy helping of ventilated mesh. Tied off with long shoelaces, the look is completed with a grid-patterned midsole which utilizes Adidas’ Adiprene cushioning.

Based on the images shared, this look has more in common with West’s unreleased Yeezy Runner from Season 5 than prior Yeezy Boost drops. The new sneakers have been compared to high-end looks from labels such as Prada, while also making use of traditional athletic and runner design cues.

No release information is currently available for these Yeezy Season 6 sneakers. However, West’s Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers are set to be rereleased at select retailers on June 4.

Yeezy Season 6 A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on May 31, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Yeezy Season 6 A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on May 31, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

