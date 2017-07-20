Kanye West’s Heartfelt Yeezy Gift to a Paralyzed Fan Is Going Viral

Kanye West with fans at Los Angeles International Airport. Broadimage/Rex Shutterstock

Kanye West and Adidas surprised a fan with quite a sneaker gift: a pair of the rapper-designer’s latest Yeezy shoes accompanied by a handwritten note from West himself.

The kicks were gifted to Tyler Wesley, a Denver resident who went viral this year after sharing images and videos on social media of his inspiring recovery from a car accident that left him paralyzed.

“Five years ago, I was involved in a roll over car accident that left me paralyzed from the shoulders down. This is my progress today,” Wesley wrote in the May tweet, which has since been retweeted more than 200,000 times and racked up over 700,000 likes.

5 years ago I was involved in a roll over car accident that left me paralyzed from the shoulders down. This is my progress today.. ♿️🚶🏾 pic.twitter.com/gMY131Lrik — Tyler Wesley (@T_Wes44) May 21, 2017

Apparently, the uplifting story caught the attention of Adidas and West, who sent Wesley the “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 alongside some heartfelt words of encouragement.

“You are an inspiration,” West wrote. “You show the world that anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey.”

The handwritten message is especially noteworthy coming from the Yeezy designer, whose autographs are known for being rather minimal and rarely including a legible script of his full name.

Wesley’s social media accounts show him to be an avid sneakerhead, regularly sharing and wearing styles from popular brands such as Adidas, Nike and Vans.

“Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the custom ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2,” Wesley wrote Wednesday.

Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom "Cream White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 🔥 A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

