Kanye West’s Heartfelt Yeezy Gift to a Paralyzed Fan Is Going Viral

Kanye West and Adidas surprised a fan with quite a sneaker gift: a pair of the rapper-designer’s latest Yeezy shoes accompanied by a handwritten note from West himself.
The kicks were gifted to Tyler Wesley, a Denver resident who went viral this year after sharing images and videos on social media of his inspiring recovery from a car accident that left him paralyzed.
“Five years ago, I was involved in a roll over car accident that left me paralyzed from the shoulders down. This is my progress today,” Wesley wrote in the May tweet, which has since been retweeted more than 200,000 times and racked up over 700,000 likes.
Apparently, the uplifting story caught the attention of Adidas and West, who sent Wesley the “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 alongside some heartfelt words of encouragement.
“You are an inspiration,” West wrote. “You show the world that anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey.”
The handwritten message is especially noteworthy coming from the Yeezy designer, whose autographs are known for being rather minimal and rarely including a legible script of his full name.
Wesley’s social media accounts show him to be an avid sneakerhead, regularly sharing and wearing styles from popular brands such as Adidas, Nike and Vans.
“Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the custom ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2,” Wesley wrote Wednesday.
My five year anniversary of my spinal cord injury is today. Years ago I thought my life was over knowing that I was going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. But now, I am not ashamed of being in a wheelchair. I love the spinal cord injury/disability community. I've heard all kinds of injuries and life stories from inspirational human beings from across the world. Many of them have taught me to never give up and that it can always be worse so just keep pushing on no matter how bad things may get in life. Going from an athlete to being in a wheelchair since I was 15 years old hasn't shaken my confidence and who I am as a person. I'm still that same person I was mentally, just a lot more knowledgeable, grateful, and have a way more appreciation for life. I don't want people to think that I'm not happy being in my wheelchair and that's the reason I fight so hard to walk again.. it's actually the opposite, I'm happy but I want more in life as anyone else would. I'm incredibly grateful for all the support from my family and friends and also the random kind of acts and motivation I receive on a daily basis to walk again. The most important reason I do what I can do to share my story with thousands of people is to spread awareness of a life changing injury. "The spinal cord injury." As many as 500,000 people across the world suffer a spinal cord injury each year. One day a cure to heal paralysis will come. Until then, I will continue to fight to show the millions living with this injury that we choose to keep going and live life to the fullest.
Want more?
Teacher’s Touching Reaction to Sneaker Gift From Students Is Going Viral
Kids at a Cleveland Hospital Got the Surprise of a Lifetime From LeBron James
Student Who Gave His Teacher Air Jordans Gets Surprise From Nike