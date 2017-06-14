Kanye West Wears Yeezy Powerphase Sneakers in Japan with One of Streetwear’s Most Influential Designers

Kanye West URMAN/SIPA/Rex Shutterstock

Is Kanye West working on a new collaboration with Bape founder Nigo?

The longtime friends and fellow Adidas collaborators posed for a photo together during West’s recent trip to Japan. West kept his outfit simple, opting for a black crewneck sweater, faded black jeans and his own Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” sneakers, which were released for a second time on June 4.

Nigo, who shared the image on his Instagram account, wore New Balance sneakers, light blue denim, a Cactus Plant Flea Market hat and a T-shirt from Human Made’s collaboration with legendary rock band The Beatles.

Nigo founded Bape (aka A Bathing Ape) in 1993 and led the streetwear brand through a successful run before leaving the company in 2013. Today, he serves as the founder and creative director of Human Made, as well as the creative director for Uniqlo’s graphic T-shirt offshoot, Uniqlo T.

Yeezy Powerphase sold out quickly at a retail price of $120 on both its first and second releases, but the sneakers can be found on eBay now for a small premium with prices starting around $170.

In related news, West’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been confirmed for a June 24 rerelease.

