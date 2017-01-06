Kanye West Spotted in Previously Unseen Sneakers After Intruder Scare

Kanye West is seen at the Givenchy Store during Paris Fashion Week. AP Images

The turbulent times continue for Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West since she was robbed in October at a Paris hotel. Mere days after Kardashain West ended her hiatus from social media, West had a brief scare when an intruder was spotted at his California studio.

According to X17 Online, West was at his Calabasas, Calif., studio space on Thursday when an intruder was reported on the scene. Police arrived promptly to sweep the property, but not before West was whisked away by security.

While the scare appeared to be a false alarm, it wasn’t the only thing that has people talking. X17 Online managed to get s few shots of West leaving the building, and on his feet were a pair of previously unseen unreleased sneakers.

YEEZY runner 2017 🔥🔥 Cop or Pass 💯 📸By unknown #Yeezyboostoffical @mfzxybst main store Tag someone A photo posted by YeezyBoostOfficial (@yeezyboostoffical) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Although some outlets are calling this mysterious shoe the “Yeezy Runner,” there has been no confirmation regarding the trainer-like silhouette’s background. Thus far, the shoe has drawn comparisons to Raf Simons’ popular collaborations with Adidas, while others are likening it to a mid-’90s cross trainer.

It’s possible that the shoe is an obscure Adidas archive model — not unlike the rebranded Calabasas x Adidas Powerphase sneakers West has worn lately — or a new sneaker altogether.

In related news, West’s Calabasas x Adidas collection is expected to be released this spring, headlined by co-branded track pants said to retail for $200.