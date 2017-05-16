Kanye West Wore Another Designer’s Sneakers — And You Can Buy Them Now for $460

Kanye West poses with a fan at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. Instagram: @patrickgrimaldi

Kanye West stepped out for lunch yesterday at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., and took a moment to pose for a picture with a fan.

The rapper-designer’s casual street style included a washed black Levis jacket, cuffed sweatpants, and most surprisingly, a pair of Adidas sneakers that weren’t from his own collection.

I MET KANYE WEST IM NEVER GOING TO FAIL 🙏🏼🙌🏻 #kanyewest #yeezy #yeezus #nobu A post shared by lil Pat (@patrickgrimaldi) on May 15, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Instead of donning his typical Yeezy Boosts, West opted for designer Raf Simons’ Adidas Ozweego Bunny collaboration in black. The chunky leather shoes, which were released in February, feature jewel details and a solid gum-colored outsole.

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny in black. Zappos Luxury

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny in black, $460; luxury.zappos.com

The Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny sneakers have sold out at many retailers in their off-white style, but the black makeup worn by West can still be found in a variety of sizes from stockists including Zappos Luxury. The collaborative kicks retail for $460.

In related news, rapper Quavo of Migos wore the off-white Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny style in DJ Khaled’s recent music video for “I’m the One.”

