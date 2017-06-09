Kanye West Spotted Wearing Comme des Garçons and Yeezy Sneakers You Can’t Buy

Kanye West Jason Winslow/Splash News

Kanye West’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 could be rereleased this month, but the rapper-designer’s sneakers of choice for his 40th birthday are a pair that money can’t buy — yet, at least.

Clad in a Comme des Garçons loose gauge sweater, baggy camouflage cargo pants and what wife Kim Kardashian West calls his “favorite hat” (given to Kanye by actor Shia LaBeouf), Kanye wore his still-unreleased Adidas Yeezy Runner sneakers, which debuted during his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show in February.

West was spotted in the outfit yesterday outside of his Calabasas, Calif., design studio — the same location where he was first seen wearing the Yeezy Runner model following an intruder scare in January.

There are no currently no release details for the Adidas Yeezy Runners. In addition to this unreleased model, another upcoming Yeezy sneaker from Season 6 was recently unveiled on Instagram by West’s barber, Ibn Jasper.

Shia gave him the hat & its his favorite hat. There's a whole story behind it though. That hat is 🔥 https://t.co/kNCoOXz6RT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 5, 2017

