Kanye West Wore These $595 Yeezy Boots for the Kardashian Family’s Holiday Photo Shoot

In recent weeks, Kanye West has been spotted wearing new and unreleased sneakers from his ongoing Adidas Yeezy collaboration, but the rapper-designer’s latest look leans more toward seasonal style in a pair of his own Yeezy boots.

The Kardashian-West family gathered at Milk Studios in Los Angeles yesterday for their traditional holiday family photos, and West was spotted on the scene in a casual yet put-together which included a Gucci shearling-lined denim jacket and his Yeezy suede and nylon military boot in tan.

Unlike West’s athletic sneaker offerings, his Yeezy military boots are not manufactured by Adidas. They are part of his Season 3 collection and can be purchased now for $595 from stylebop.com.

Elsewhere on the Yeezy footwear front, preorders for the Adidas Wave Runner 700 shoes have begun shipping to buyers with pairs arriving as early as this week. And today on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a look at the unreleased Yeezy Mud Rat 500 style, which currently does not have a release date.

Yeezy nylon and suede military boot Stylebop

Want more?

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Getting a Major Makeover in 2018

Here’s a Rare Look Inside the Only Fake Yeezy Store in the Whole World

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far