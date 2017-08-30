Kanye West Signed Yeezy Shoes for Fans in Italy

By / 49 mins ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" autographed by Kanye West.
Instagram: @alessandrobisi

Kanye West is currently in Italy rubbing shoulders with the likes of singer-songwriter Francesca Michielin, along with a handful of lucky fans who managed to bump into the Yeezy designer on the streets.

One fan, Alessandro Bisi, even managed to get a pair of West’s coveted “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers autographed by the rapper-designer himself. Bisi shared an image on Instagram of West signing the shoes, which released in February and rereleased in June.

Related
The 8 Best Adidas Sneakers on Sale Right Now

“Mr. West signing my Zebras,” Bisi wrote on Instagram.

The “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 currently resells for an average of around $700 and can be purchased now with prices starting at $695 from stadiumgoods.com.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” from $695; stadiumgoods.com

🌳Welcome to the jungle Kanye🌳

A post shared by Francesca Michielin 🌋✨ (@francesca_michielin) on

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Shares a Closer Look at the Unreleased ‘Semi Frozen Yellow’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

See the Technology Inside Kanye West’s New Yeezy Wave Runner 700

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far