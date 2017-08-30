Kanye West Signed Yeezy Shoes for Fans in Italy

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" autographed by Kanye West. Instagram: @alessandrobisi

Kanye West is currently in Italy rubbing shoulders with the likes of singer-songwriter Francesca Michielin, along with a handful of lucky fans who managed to bump into the Yeezy designer on the streets.

One fan, Alessandro Bisi, even managed to get a pair of West’s coveted “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers autographed by the rapper-designer himself. Bisi shared an image on Instagram of West signing the shoes, which released in February and rereleased in June.

“Mr. West signing my Zebras,” Bisi wrote on Instagram.

The “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 currently resells for an average of around $700 and can be purchased now with prices starting at $695 from stadiumgoods.com.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” from $695; stadiumgoods.com

🌳Welcome to the jungle Kanye🌳 A post shared by Francesca Michielin 🌋✨ (@francesca_michielin) on Aug 30, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Kanye with fans in Verona, Italy today. pic.twitter.com/s7wmG1WZxj — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 28, 2017

