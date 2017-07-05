Kanye West Played Basketball in Yeezys You’ve Never Seen

Kanye West and UCLA men's basketball head coach Steve Alford. Instagram: @uclambb

How does Kanye West spend his holiday weekend ahead of the Fourth of July? Hitting the gym for a game of pickup hoops with the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team, of course.

A bevy of images were shared on social media Monday of West, rapper 2 Chainz and the Bruins squad posing for pictures. The shots gave fans a look at West’s on-court sports style, which included a tank top with a graphic of late rapper Tupac Shakur, mesh shorts from his Saint Pablo tour merch collection and gold necklaces.

But the biggest reveal of all was on the designer’s feet, which were laced in a pair of previously unseen sneakers that bear a strong resemblance to his still-unreleased Yeezy Runner shoes from Yeezy Season 5. Despite the similarities, the sneakers West played in Monday favor a high-top cut over a runner silhouette, which is presumably for basketball use.

In August 2016, reports surfaced that Adidas and West were planning to expand into performance basketball footwear. Although this has yet to materialize, the kicks Kanye wore could very well be the first look at the collection.

As for the Bruins, the entire men’s squad was clad in Under Armour apparel and sneakers. A 15-year deal between UCLA and the Baltimore-based sportswear brand began Saturday, marking the end of the Bruins’ longtime partnership with Adidas. The UCLA-Under Armour deal is worth a record $280 million.

Yeezus and 2 chainz 🃏… A post shared by Kris Wilkes (@kriswilkes_) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Thank you @uclambb for letting me and Ye ball out at the court today A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Monday morning in the gym, and Kanye West & 2 Chainz roll by your offseason workout. #GoBruins #OnlyInLA A post shared by UCLA Men's Basketball (@uclambb) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Want more?

Kanye West Made Wearing Boots in the Summer Look Easy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wear Sold-Out Calabasas x Adidas Items at Disneyland

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far