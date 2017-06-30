Kanye West Made Wearing Boots in the Summer Look Easy

Kanye West Allan Bregg/Splash News

Even with the right materials, wearing a pair of chunky boots at the height of summer is no easy task. But leave it to Kanye West to not only make it look easy but not even break a sweat in the warm Los Angeles sun.

The Adidas collaborator was spotted out and about yesterday in a pair of his own Yeezy boots. This military-inspired style features a high-top leather and nylon build with a rugged rubber outsole.

West paired the Yeezy boots with gray paint-splattered Helmut Lang jeans and a short sleeve pink crewneck sweatshirt.

A similar Yeezy boot style can be purchased now for 30 percent off ($443) from farfetch.com.

Yeezy Season 3 Military Boot Farfetch

Yeezy Season 3 Military Boots, $632 on sale for $443; farfetch.com

In related news, West and Adidas rereleased the sought-after Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” sneakers on June 24. The launch was one of the most memorable Yeezy drops yet, with massive queues and altercations over alleged app hacking.

The “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 can be purchased from consignment retailer Stadium Goods with prices starting at $645.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” from $645; stadiumgoods.com

