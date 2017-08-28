Kanye West’s Latest Yeezy Season 5 Collection Is Available Now

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Richard Young/Rex Shutterstock

Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 drops continue today with the most toned-down Calabasas looks yet.

This drop dials down the branding with several athleisure-friendly sweatshirts and sweatpants, shearling coats, cardigans and a made in USA baseball cap. Also included in the group are new footwear options in the form of rugged military boots.

Prices for the new collection begin at $100 for the Contrast Brim Crest Hat and go up to $1,750 for an Italian-made Long Shearling coat.

Yeezy Suede Military Boot lateral Yeezy Supply

The Romanian-made taupe Nubuck Military Boot is priced at $445, while the made in Italy three-tone Suede Military Boot is $550.

Readers can shop the Yeezy Season 5 collection now at yeezysupply.com.

In related Yeezy footwear news, West’s Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers are expected to debut in November when preorders from his Yeezy Supply e-commerce site are delivered. Other rumored upcoming releases include the “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and new styles of the Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers.

Yeezy Season 5 Crewneck Sweatshirt Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Season 5 Contrast Brim Hat Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Season 5 Women’s Pintuck Sweatpants Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Suede Military Boot medial Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Suede Military Boot front Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Suede Military Boot heel Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Nubuck Military Boot lateral Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Nubuck Military Boot medial Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Nubuck Military Boot front Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Nubuck Military Boot heel Yeezy Supply

