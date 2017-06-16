Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Saint West Wear Adidas Yeezy Shoes During Family Outing

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, North West and Saint West arrive at Serendipity Restaurant in New York. Splash News

The Kardashian-West family was out in full force yesterday for North West’s fourth birthday.

While North opted for leopard-printed faux fur slides, the rest of the family was decked out in Yeezy footwear. Kanye West paired his unreleased Adidas Yeezy Season 6 shoes with a Raf Simons camouflage bomber jacket and gray sweatpants, while Kim Kardashian-West was on-trend in the Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” retro sneakers.

But the true standout sneaker moment belonged to Saint West, who wore a customized pair of April’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Saint’s white knit sneakers boasted doodles in black ink and large red writing spelling out his name across the side.

Custom versions of the “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 have been a trend as of late, with several fans taking it upon themselves to modify the stark white look.

Saint West’s customized Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” sneakers Twitter: @YeezyTalkWW

North and the fam leaving her Birthday Party 😭😍❤ #northwest #kimkardashianwest A post shared by North West ™ (@noriwestsource) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

