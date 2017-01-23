Does Kanye West Have a New Favorite Sneaker Brand?

Kanye West Clint Brewer / Splash News

Ever since Kanye West inked his Adidas deal in late 2013, it’s been rare to see the rapper-designer wear sneakers other than Adidas or his own Yeezy designs. He’s been spotted in Vans a number of times, but that has been the only notable exception in recent years — until now.

On Saturday, cameras caught West on the streets of Los Angeles wearing sneakers by Karhu, one of the brands highlighted in Footwear News‘ 7 Lesser-Known Sneaker Brands to Consider list.

West’s kicks of choice were the Karhu Fusion 2.0, a hiking-inspired running shoe that combines “Caramel Cafe” pigskin suede with “Aegean Blue” perforated nubuck.

The Karhu Fusion 2.0 “Mount Pallas” worn by Kanye West. Karhu

Unlike many of the sneakers that West has worn, the Karhu Fusion 2.0 “Mount Pallas” is attainable to the average consumer. The sneakers, which Karhu says are inspired by Finland’s Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park, are intended to “reflect the outdoor spirit and appreciation for tranquil settings” and can be purchased for $140 from karhu.com.

The Karhu Fusion 2.0 “Mount Pallas.” Karhu

Karhu Fusion 2.0 “Mount Pallas,” $140; karhu.com

