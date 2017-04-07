Kanye West Just Released His Most Expensive Collection Yet — But It’s Not What You’re Thinking

Kanye West at Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring Day concert. REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Supply drop is sure to catch some fans off-guard.

Pausing from his usual footwear and apparel drops, West’s Friday delivery of yellow-gold jewelry is his most expensive collection yet. According to Vogue, the 12 pieces are a collaboration with Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo, better known as Jacob the Jeweler.

Included are necklaces, bracelets and rings, each composed of 18K yellow gold in varying weights and chain lengths. Prices range from $1,530 for a 10.4-gram ring to $13,360 for a two-pendant, 60-inch chain necklace.

18K yellow gold pendant with 25″ chain ($10,010). Yeezy Supply

Many items in the collection have been worn by Kim Kardashian West, who’s been spotted mixing the jewelry with her designer looks on numerous occasions.

“I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” West told Vogue.

18K yellow gold ring ($4,060). Yeezy Supply

The Yeezy jewelry collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler is now available from yeezysupply.com and Jacob & Co. doors.

In related news, West’s latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is expected to arrive later this month in an all-white colorway in both adult and infant sizing.

18K yellow gold pendant with 22″ chain ($9,690). Yeezy Supply

18K yellow gold pendant with 25″ chain ($11,180). Yeezy Supply

18K yellow gold pendants on a 60″ chain ($13,360). Yeezy Supply

18K yellow gold bracelet ($9,610). Yeezy Supply

