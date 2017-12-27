Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian $200,000 in Adidas Stock for Christmas

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen arriving at Kendall Jenner's birthday dinner. Mr. Canon/Splash News

Entrepreneur. Reality TV star. Social media maven. These are just a few of Kim Kardashian West’s many roles, and now, thanks to husband Kanye West, she can add yet another title to her expansive résumé: Adidas investor.

“OK, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye, he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix [and] Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks. And I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks,’” Kardashian said on her Instagram story.

But the big reveal came in the follow-up clip, where Kardashian revealed that she was also gifted stocks for companies including Adidas, Amazon, Apple, Disney and Netflix.

Kim Kardashian shares a holiday gift from Kanye West. Instagram: @kimkardashian

As the camera pans to the Adidas stock certificate, it’s revealed that a total of 995 shares were purchased. At roughly $200 USD per share currently, that brings the total investment in the company to around $200,000.

To an extent, Kanye’s investment in Adidas is an investment in himself. Since 2015, his Yeezy collaborations with the brand have been among the most coveted athletic footwear releases on the retail and resale markets alike.

Adidas and Kanye finished off the holiday season with several releases, including three styles of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Semi Frozen Yellow,” “Beluga 2.0,” and “Blue Tint,” along with a new gray color of the Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers.

There are already a number of Yeezy releases reported for next year, including the Yeezy Boost 500 Desert Rat and new colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model.

Kim Kardashian got some stock for Christmas from Kanye West! @KimKardashian 😳👀💸 pic.twitter.com/bFWNBgNu3C — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) December 27, 2017

Want more?

The Top 10 Sneaker Moments of 2017

Here’s a Look at Never-Before-Seen Yeezy Boost Sneakers Coming in 2018

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes