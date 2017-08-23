Kanye West Debuts Unreleased Yeezy Powerphase Sneakers in Los Angeles

Kanye West Neil Warner/Splash News

It looks like Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Powerphase line could soon be expanding with new styles.

West was spotted in Los Angeles Tuesday wearing an unreleased gray colorway of the retro-inspired sneakers, which have previously released in off-white. Based on what we can see of the new makeup, the gray Yeezy Powerphase also features a tonal look.

Kanye wearing YEEZY POWERPHASE in Grey #MafiaSZN A post shared by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

The rapper-designer paired the simple shoes with washed black jeans and dark upper layers, continuing his habit of wearing sweatshirts in the summer.

Earlier this month, Yeezy Mafia shared a look at this gray style alongside another unreleased Powerphase in all-black. There is currently no confirmed release date for either colorway.

West’s most recent footwear release was the surprise drop of the Yeezy Wave Runner 700. They were released via the Yeezy Supply e-commerce site on Aug. 12, with an estimated ship date of November.

Also reportedly on the horizon is the “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which is expected to drop in December.

