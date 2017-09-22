Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes

Kanye West leaving Iceland Ice Skating in Van Nuys, Calif. Clint Brewer/Splash News

Buyers who preordered Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 can expect to receive the sneakers sometime in November, but there could be another style on the horizon that fans will want to add to their wish lists.

While leaving Iceland Ice Skating in Van Nuys, Calif., yesterday after filming for “Keeping up With the Kardashians,” West was spotted in a never-before-seen makeup of the on-trend look.

Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Clint Brewer/Splash News

Unlike the blue-accented “Gray/Chalk White/Core Black” colorway that was offered for preorder in August, this newly surfaced makeup uses lighter shades throughout, resulting in a pastel palette. The soft shades are complimented with neon orange accents on the midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

There are currently no confirmed release details for this pair. If you just can’t wait to get your hands on the Yeezy Wave Runner 700, consider picking up one of these shoes instead.

Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 worn by Kanye West Clint Brewer/Splash News

Kanye West in Van Nuys, Calif., on Sept. 21. Clint Brewer/Splash News

Kanye West wears an unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 style. Clint Brewer/Splash News

Kanye West Clint Brewer/Splash News

