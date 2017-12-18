Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Boost Shoes

Kanye West seen shopping for furniture on Black Friday. Splash News

Kanye West’s 2017 sneaker output with Adidas has been kicked into overdrive, with the rapper-designer finally nearing his self-proclaimed “everybody who wants to get Yeezys will get Yeezys” goal from 2015. In addition to the variety of styles that have already been made available, West has recently been spotted in a handful of unreleased styles that may or may not release to the public.

The latest on-foot debut picks up where the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner left off, updating the retort-inspired sneaker with a handful of small details. The look was first shared online by manager to the stars Scooter Braun, who represents names including West, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Karlie Kloss and Usher.

The updated Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers, which were debuted in a white and gray look, include new paneling with an emphasis on mesh underlays and revamped stripe branding. Other modifications include a new heel overlay and reflective details, although the toe area appears to be largely unchanged.

West paired the sneakers with an Adidas Calabasas track suit from his Yeezy apparel collection, while Braun wore the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow.” Meanwhile, 2017 FN Shoe of the Year recipient Virgil Abloh joined the duo and wore his own Off-White x Nike Air Presto sneakers.

There is currently no confirmed release information for the white Yeezy Boost 700 style worn by West, but you can get another look at the shoes below.

@virgilabloh “rolexes” A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Dec 15, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

