Kanye West Just Debuted Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Sneakers

Kanye West Deby/Splash News

While fans eagerly await the projected Nov. 1 ship date for the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 preorders, designer Kanye West has been spotted in a never-before-seen Yeezy sneaker.

West was photographed yesterday in Los Angeles while leaving Matsuhisa restaurant with friend and media personality Terrence J.

Sticking with his recent standard of casual, baggy attire, West wore a paint-splattered T-shirt under a stonewashed denim jacket and light gray sweatpants. On foot, he sported a mysterious new Yeezy model reminiscent of the style he played basketball in while visiting UCLA in July.

Kanye West’s new Adidas Yeezy sneakers Deby/Splash News

Based on the images, the high-top sneakers take strong cues from the Yeezy Wave Runner 700, including similar colors and upper details. New additions include a translucent gum sole and an ankle sleeve, the latter of which could presumably make this pair fit for performance use, although no details are confirmed as of yet.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this new design and all upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost releases.

Kanye West leaves dinner in Los Angeles. Deby/Splash News

Kanye West wears unreleased Adidas Yeezy sneakers. Deby / Splash News

