People Are Paying Over $1,000 for Kanye West’s Calabasas Yeezy Sneakers

Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas collection arrived Tuesday with little warning, and the collection’s Yeezy Powerphase kicks are already reselling for more than ten times their original price.

The Yeezy Powerphase retails for $120 and was released on yeezysupply.com Tuesday alongside a collection of Calabasas-branded apparel including crewneck sweatshirts, track pants, baseball caps and socks. The shoes and track pants sold out almost instantly, and the only place to find them now is on the aftermarket for exorbitant prices.

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase.

A search of marketplace StockX turns up a handful of sellers shamelessly attempting to off the Yeezys for five-figure prices — one especially bold peddler is asking $88,888 for a size 10.5.

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase on StockX.

However, the going rate for the Calabasas kicks is currently closer to $1,000, with some pairs selling for as high as $1,400. A search of eBay’s sold listings shows that at least four pairs have sold for $1,000 or more since the Tuesday drop.

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase is currently not expected to see a wider release or restock. West’s next footwear drop is rumored to be the all-white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which could release in late April.

