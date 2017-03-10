Why Kanye West’s New Yeezys Could be the Easiest Ones to Get So Far

Kanye West. REX/Shutterstock

To date, all of Kanye West’s footwear collaborations have retailed for $200 and up. However, the rapper-designer’s soon-to-be-released take on the retro Adidas Powerphase is rumored to introduce the lowest price point yet for a West sneaker.

According to @theyeezymafia, West’s Calabasas x Adidas Powerphase model will come at a price of $120. The subtle “Core White” makeup features a white leather upper on an ’80s-inspired silhouette. Further details include Adidas branding near the laces, while the word “Calabasas” appears in gold foil.

If the $120 figure proves to be true, this will make the Powerphase the most affordable Yeezy sneaker yet. West’s Yeezy Boost 750 releases cost $350, while the Yeezy Boost 350 retails for $200 and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is $220.

Now that a rumored price for the Calabasas shoes has surfaced, the only thing that remains unclear is a release date. According to Yeezy Mafia, the sneakers will be released soon in limited quantities and will feature some form of official Yeezy branding.

They say "CALABASAS" in gold of course they will be limited https://t.co/ITRYXlBW6Y — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 9, 2017

Of course it’s a YEEZY https://t.co/Xllrrg7D4M — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 9, 2017

